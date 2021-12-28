LSV Asset Management Sells 19,010 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.06% of Everest Re Group worth $205,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.