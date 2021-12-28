LSV Asset Management Sells 197,098 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244,209 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 197,098 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.09% of Foot Locker worth $193,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

