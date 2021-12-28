LSV Asset Management Sells 243,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.69% of Radian Group worth $155,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

RDN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

