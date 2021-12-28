LSV Asset Management Sells 243,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.69% of Radian Group worth $155,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.