LSV Asset Management Sells 267,008 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,008 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.19% of Annaly Capital Management worth $145,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.