LSV Asset Management Sells 271,908 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 271,908 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.59% of BorgWarner worth $164,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BWA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

