LSV Asset Management Sells 271,908 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 271,908 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.59% of BorgWarner worth $164,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

