LSV Asset Management Sells 42,449 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.72% of WestRock worth $228,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

