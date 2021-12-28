LSV Asset Management Sells 44,800 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of International Paper worth $130,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

