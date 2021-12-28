LSV Asset Management Sells 67,539 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Universal Health Services worth $162,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 191.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

