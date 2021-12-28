LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,530 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Marathon Petroleum worth $201,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.