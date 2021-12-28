LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 687,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.79% of Select Medical worth $135,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,485,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

