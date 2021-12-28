LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.76% of Valero Energy worth $220,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

