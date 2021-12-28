LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of LTC Properties worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.