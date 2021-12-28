LuaSwap Market Cap Hits $8.17 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $210,751.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,997,302 coins and its circulating supply is 133,496,959 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

