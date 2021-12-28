Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading Up 0.3%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.50). Approximately 32,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 267,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.99) price target on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Luceco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £538.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 376.13.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.