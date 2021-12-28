LunchMoney Market Cap Tops $319,088.91 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $319,088.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00212586 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

