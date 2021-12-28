M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,590. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

