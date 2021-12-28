MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.89 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $5.92 or 0.00012390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

