Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,245 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Main Street Capital worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.