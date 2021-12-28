Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.80. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 85,516 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

