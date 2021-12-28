Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned about 14.39% of Manning & Napier worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 29,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.02. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.