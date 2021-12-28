ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.19% of ManpowerGroup worth $187,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.