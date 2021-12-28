MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $34.17 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $34.17 million and $537,680.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

