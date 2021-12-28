Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Down 1.5%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 16,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPFRF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

