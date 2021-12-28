Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

