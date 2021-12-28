Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $50.72 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $50.72 million and $26.56 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

