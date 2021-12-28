Maro (MARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $77.21 million and $1.37 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007099 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

