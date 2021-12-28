Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $164,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

