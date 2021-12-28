MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.