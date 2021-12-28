Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $43,191.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.76 or 0.07937366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00081820 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

