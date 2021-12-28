Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

