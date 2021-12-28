Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $268.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

