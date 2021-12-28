Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

