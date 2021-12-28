Mather Group LLC. Buys 12,520 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.80. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $88.49.

