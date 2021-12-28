Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $479.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.