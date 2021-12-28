Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 183.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.6% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

