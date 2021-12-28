Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

