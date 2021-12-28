Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,138.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

