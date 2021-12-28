Mather Group LLC. Purchases 4,598 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $130,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

