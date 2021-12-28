Mather Group LLC. Purchases 52,717 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 215,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.