Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $945,674.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $945,674.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00307059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

