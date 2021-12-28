Matthew Gall Sells 5,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ITOS traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

