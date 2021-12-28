Maxcoin (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $823,453.75 and approximately $27.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,146.09 or 1.00750494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00150508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

