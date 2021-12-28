MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.39

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.98 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.