McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 1.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 15,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.