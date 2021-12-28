McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MCD opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $268.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

