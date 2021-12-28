McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of McKesson worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.