MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,727,512 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.