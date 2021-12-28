Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.01 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $398.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.50 million to $405.28 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.