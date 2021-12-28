Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $398.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.50 million to $405.28 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

